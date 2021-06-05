KITT Car Goes from Fighting Crime to Hawking Chicken Licken Burger

Earlier this year, David Hasselhoff announced that he would be selling another batch of memorabilia from his personal collection. Among the many amazing things was THE most amazing one: the KITT car from the TV series of the same name.
Based on a 1982 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, KITT remains one of the most iconic fictional vehicles of all times, so it came as little surprise to hear that bidding in the early days had already surpassed the highest estimate of $300,000. Whether the car ever sold was not made public; further adding to the confusion, The Hoff himself drove it for an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show at the end of last month.
Just a couple of days prior to that, KITT was starring in its own ad, for Chicken Licken, the largest non-American-owned fried chicken franchise in the world. With actor Michael Nyathi as its new partner, KITT is no longer fighting crime now, but hawking fried chicken in a more humorous (and much shorter) take on the original show. Hasselhoff makes an appearance as well, and he gets his own shorter spot. The latter premiered on social media this week.
This brings us to the question: could this be the real KITT? According to ongoing rumors, it probably is, and Chicken Licken paid “millions” to get it, just so it would launch a new campaign for its new super slider chicken burger. Business Insider asked agency Joe Public, which handles the campaign, whether there is any truth to the reports, and their response only adds more fuel to the fire.
“Let's just say we’ll find out as the campaign progresses,” is the official comment from the agency. If this sounds like “yes, but we’re not ok yet with going on the record with it,” you wouldn’t be the first to think it. In other words, KITT went from fighting crime to hawking fried chicken, which is not nearly half as bad as it sounds.
Before worldwide audiences get a new KITT movie, we might as well enjoy the car otherwise, whichever way we can. Plus, the original Michael is back too, and it’s funny to see how he’s trying (and failing) to reconnect with his old sidekick. Junk food does that to you.
Just a couple of days prior to that, KITT was starring in its own ad, for Chicken Licken, the largest non-American-owned fried chicken franchise in the world. With actor Michael Nyathi as its new partner, KITT is no longer fighting crime now, but hawking fried chicken in a more humorous (and much shorter) take on the original show. Hasselhoff makes an appearance as well, and he gets his own shorter spot. The latter premiered on social media this week.
This brings us to the question: could this be the real KITT? According to ongoing rumors, it probably is, and Chicken Licken paid “millions” to get it, just so it would launch a new campaign for its new super slider chicken burger. Business Insider asked agency Joe Public, which handles the campaign, whether there is any truth to the reports, and their response only adds more fuel to the fire.
“Let's just say we’ll find out as the campaign progresses,” is the official comment from the agency. If this sounds like “yes, but we’re not ok yet with going on the record with it,” you wouldn’t be the first to think it. In other words, KITT went from fighting crime to hawking fried chicken, which is not nearly half as bad as it sounds.
Before worldwide audiences get a new KITT movie, we might as well enjoy the car otherwise, whichever way we can. Plus, the original Michael is back too, and it’s funny to see how he’s trying (and failing) to reconnect with his old sidekick. Junk food does that to you.
Shem Michael, you can’t Google translate your way back into KITT’s life. Phela you’re dealing with the Super Slider® here. #NewRiderNewSlider pic.twitter.com/YPNMrGi9xT— Chicken Licken® (@ChickenLickenSA) June 3, 2021