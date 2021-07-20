Michael Keaton’s Batmobile Spotted on The Flash Movie Set

Here’s a great piece of news for all of you here for the strong early ‘90s nostalgia in everything: the original Batmobile from Tim Burton’s movies is about to make a comeback. The bad news is that we will have to wait another year until we see it.
The Batmobile is one of the most iconic movie cars ever, with the version Michael Keaton drove as Batman in the 1989 Batman and the 1992 Batman Returns kicking off a new era for the automotive sidekick. Created by director Tim Burton and stylist Anton Furst, it is definitely one of the most instantly recognizable and beloved Batmobiles.
It is also getting a new lease on life on the big screen, according to the latest reports. The Flash, an upcoming DC Comics / Warner Bros. ensemble movie, teased as a loose adaptation of Flashpoint, is coming to the big screen in November 2022. In addition to Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Sasha Calle as Supergirl, it will star no less than two Batmans, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.
We already know that Keaton’s Bruce Wayne / Batman will serve as a Nick Furry-type of mentor figure to the younger superheroes. For his daily, Bruce will be driving the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept, as leaked photos from the London set confirmed last month. But what about on his nightly adventures, when Bruce puts on the cape and cowl? Well, that will be the OG Batmobile.
Fans on set have been able to snap photos of the Batmobile on the rotating platform, inside the now-iconic Batcave from the Burton movies. We can’t show them here because Warners has been quick to delete them from Twitter and other social media platforms, but if you’re really that curious, Zone-Skins still has them up.
From Warners’ swift action in deleting the pics, it’s clear that the Batmobile appearance should have been a secret. The one good takeaway from the incident, though, is that the iconic car is making a comeback. Not that it still needs improvement (considering how it was more like a deadly weapon on wheels than a real car), but you can bet producers will find a way to make it even more impressive.
The OG Batmobile was built on a Chevy Impala chassis, with a Chevrolet V8 engine and real flames coming out the rear end, and a variety of gadgets and toys starting from chassis-mounted shin-breakers to forward-mounted machine guns, and a “foot” that could lift it and turn it around.
It is also getting a new lease on life on the big screen, according to the latest reports. The Flash, an upcoming DC Comics / Warner Bros. ensemble movie, teased as a loose adaptation of Flashpoint, is coming to the big screen in November 2022. In addition to Ezra Miller as Barry Allen and Sasha Calle as Supergirl, it will star no less than two Batmans, Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck.
We already know that Keaton’s Bruce Wayne / Batman will serve as a Nick Furry-type of mentor figure to the younger superheroes. For his daily, Bruce will be driving the Vision Mercedes-Maybach 6 Concept, as leaked photos from the London set confirmed last month. But what about on his nightly adventures, when Bruce puts on the cape and cowl? Well, that will be the OG Batmobile.
Fans on set have been able to snap photos of the Batmobile on the rotating platform, inside the now-iconic Batcave from the Burton movies. We can’t show them here because Warners has been quick to delete them from Twitter and other social media platforms, but if you’re really that curious, Zone-Skins still has them up.
From Warners’ swift action in deleting the pics, it’s clear that the Batmobile appearance should have been a secret. The one good takeaway from the incident, though, is that the iconic car is making a comeback. Not that it still needs improvement (considering how it was more like a deadly weapon on wheels than a real car), but you can bet producers will find a way to make it even more impressive.
The OG Batmobile was built on a Chevy Impala chassis, with a Chevrolet V8 engine and real flames coming out the rear end, and a variety of gadgets and toys starting from chassis-mounted shin-breakers to forward-mounted machine guns, and a “foot” that could lift it and turn it around.