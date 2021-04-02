Chris Nolan’s Tumbler Found Gathering Dust Behind Warehouse in Dubai

7even50 One Camper Trailer Is What Living in a Box Looks Like, but Comfortably

The same Batman fans will probably be heartbroken to know that the iconic Tumbler is now abandoned outside a warehouse in Dubai. The Tumbler is Christian Bale’s Batmobile, the tank-like machine that could be rammed into targets, came packed with impressive tech and tactical gear and would split in case of damage, ejecting the Dark Knight on the Batpod.According to Reddit user u/gautamailani92, the Tumbler is now outside a warehouse in Al Quoz, in Dubai, gathering dust and looking worse for wear. The poster says that it’s abandoned, but buzz online has it that it’s not technically abandoned as it’s being neglected. Every once in a while, someone takes it out for a drive, but they just never seem to bother washing it.There is no word on whether this is the actual Tumbler from the movies or a replica, though many commenters claim it’s the former.In fact, five exact replicas were produced and sold in 2014 for $1 million a piece, and all of them were street legal. By 2015, one of them was on display in Dubai and was then listed for sale. Powered by a Chevrolet Corvette 5.7-liter V8 engine that produced over 500 hp, it was able to reach top speeds of 250 kph (155 mph) and would rise on the massive 44-inch swamper tires when pushed, much like Batman’s did in the movie. It also spat fire through the jet engine in the back.A couple of years ago, another Tumbler “abandoned” in Dubai made headlines, as you can see in the video below. That one was believed to be one of the actual cars built and used in the movies (starting with 2005’s Batman Begins), and it was clearly not seeing any actual road use.You know things are bad when even Bruce Wayne can no longer afford to maintain his cars.

Editor's note: The gallery includes photos of the Tumbler replica that sold in Dubai in 2015.