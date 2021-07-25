Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez Vacation on $130 Million Valerie Megayacht

Jennifer Lynn Lopez, J.Lo, Jenny from the Block is officially 52 years old. As a present to herself but more to her millions of fans from all over the world, she’s giving us a glimpse into her European vacation, which kicked off precisely on her birthday, on July 24.
Jennifer Lopez and her new (but old) beau Ben Affleck are currently sailing the Mediterranean, in Saint-Tropez, aka the summer playground of the very rich. To kick off the vacation, Jennifer shared photos of herself on board their chartered megayacht, the stunning Valerie. In case you’re on the market for a new boat, this one sells for $130 million, not including maintenance and running costs.
Though Valerie has never been offered for charter, it seems that being two of the biggest stars in showbiz helps with getting it. British tabloid The Daily Mail claims that this was Affleck’s birthday present for Jennifer, and that he flew her in to the South of France on board a $72 million Bombardier Global 7500 plane, which he rented for some $200,000.
Once they landed, they were “whisked away” in Mercedes-Benz vans, and boarded Valerie. Valerie is a 2011 Lürssen build, and it received an extensive refit in 2019. Listed with Dynamiq Brokerage, it was never offered for charter, but it is for sale by its original owner, Ukrainian billionaire Rinat Akhmetov.
Valerie is an 85 meter (278-foot) megayacht with six decks (and an elevator connecting them), and accommodation for 17 guests across nine lavish cabins. It also has rooms for 27 crew, and an additional nursery for the guests’ children.
With an exterior design by Espen Øino and interiors by Reymond Langton, Valerie is the very definition of luxury, as the photos in the gallery show. Amenities include a private sundeck with pool, touch-and-go helipad, jacuzzi, well-appointed spa and a proper gym, gorgeous indoor and outdoor dining areas, and even a Schimmel Pegasus self-playing piano.
Valerie is powered by twin MTU 16V 4000 engines, able to take it to a top speed of 17 knots. It has only been used privately since 2012, mostly in the Mediterranean. This is the first time since launch that it gets so much publicity, so yes, we may call this the power of Bennifer (2.0).
