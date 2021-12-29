Harley-Davidson Silver Line Comes With the Proper Rear Tire Conversion, Bulky Body Kit

For years now, we’ve been covering custom Harley-Davidson V-Rods being cooked up in garages across the world, and there seems to be no end in sight. The not-long-ago discontinued line of American muscle bikes seems to continue haunting the dreams of customers, and if we didn’t know any better, we might be inclined to think this family of models is presently the most customized Harley in the world.
Today’s V-Rod treat comes in the form of this 2016 VRSCF, converted into a much meaner appearance by our star shop this week, Lithuania-based Tommy and Sons.
Like most other custom V-Rods out there, this one too comes with a rear tire conversion kit designed to make the thing look much more aggressive. In this case, the shop went for a 280 mm wide tire, backed by changes made to the milled rear fork, pulley, and number plate holder (now side-mounted).
To make the entire new rear assembly look apart, a special body kit had to be devised. In this case, we’re dealing with something the shop calls Photon Series, and it includes anything from the radiator cover to the taillight, and, of course, the very sculpted fuel tank in between.
The custom wheels both sit under purpose-built fenders, with the front one being from a series called reDevoted, just like the full-blown custom two-wheeler we talked about not long ago.
The wheels are backed in their mission by an Arnott air suspension kit, and get their spin from an engine that, aside from the addition of an Akrapovic exhaust system, remains pretty much stock.
Sporting a black overall coating dotted by silver inserts, both factory-placed and aftermarket, the thing looks massive and mean, just like a proper modified V-Rod must look.
As usual when it comes to Tommy and Sons builds, the overall price of the project is not known, but the most visible parts used (you can see the list here) amount to a little over 2,600 euros, which is roughly $2,934 at today’s exchange rates.
