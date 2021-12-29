Harley-Davidson Silver Line Comes With the Proper Rear Tire Conversion, Bulky Body Kit

For years now, we’ve been covering custom Harley-Davidson V-Rods being cooked up in garages across the world, and there seems to be no end in sight. The not-long-ago discontinued line of American muscle bikes seems to continue haunting the dreams of customers, and if we didn’t know any better, we might be inclined to think this family of models is presently the most customized Harley in the world.

11 photos