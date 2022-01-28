Harley-Davidson GT-5 Is One “Mega-Fat” FXDR, Quite Expensive Too

We’re used to seeing customized Harley-Davidson motorcycles embracing an extreme look, as there are countless specialized shops out there ready to cater to whatever needs and desires customers may have. Few of these machines look as great as the ones that come out the doors of a business called Thunderbike.
The Germans have been at it for a quarter of a century now, and of all the customizers we feature here on autoevolution constantly, they’re probably the most lucrative bunch, with literally hundreds of builds in their portfolio.
One of Thunderbike’s most recent creations, shown in December last year, is the FXDR we have here, nicknamed GT-5. It comes on the heels of the GT-4 we presented back in the summer of 2021, and even it is a tad cheaper than that one to put together, it certainly looks a lot more extreme.
Thunderbike calls the build a mega-fat Softail, and they’re not far from the truth. Contributing to that appearance are not only the visual modifications made, but also the mechanical ones that bring the Harley closer to the ground, giving it a more determined look.
The bike rides on custom wheels, sized 23 inches at the front and a wide 21-inch one at the rear. They are both housed under custom fenders and connected to the build by means of a special fork at the front and a single-sided swingarm at the modified, welded rear.
There were a total of around 26 custom items used on the build, both custom made for this particular project by Thunderbike (like the triple tree, handlebar, or forward controls), or provided by Harley itself (mostly the covers that had to be used here and there).
Being quite good at what it’s doing, Thunderbike is not a cheap shop to go to. The GT-4 we mentioned earlier had a combined value of parts of about $21,000, and even if this here GT-5 is cheaper, it’s by no means cheap.
The parts used for the project amount to roughly $16,400, but keep in mind the figure does not include the base motorcycle, the man hours and the exciting blue paint job, the work of Thunderbike’s usual partner in this field, Ingo Kruse.
