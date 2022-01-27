Harley-Davidson Cruiser Lineup Gets New Low Rider ST and More Powerful Low Rider S

Wednesday was the biggest day of the year so far for Harley-Davidson, which presented the refreshed lineup of motorcycles for 2022. In all, eight new or improved models, all equipped with “the most-powerful factory-installed engine offered by Harley-Davidson,” the Milwaukee-Eight 117, made their debut.
Two of these machines, both Softails, are included in the bike maker’s cruiser lineup, namely the Low Rider ST and Low Rider S. The former, new to the range, will become available in March 2022, while the latter is already on the digital shelves of American dealers.
The ST, described as a “sport-touring, with style rooted in the California tall bike movement" machine, comes with hard bags (with a capacity of 1.9 cubic feet/53.8 liters) and an FXRT-inspired frame-mounted fairing, equipped with a 5.75-inch LED headlamp, that ends in a six-inch windshield.
The bike makes use of a 43mm inverted fork with 28-degree rake, while the elevated rear is supported by monoshock taller than the one usually fitted on Softails.
The Low Rider ST will be available in Vivid Black and Gunship Gray, and pricing has not been announced yet.
The other offering, the improved Low Rider S, adds more torque than the previous 114-powered variant thanks to the larger engine (the new one is rated at 125 ft. lbs. of torque), but also brings some new elements, like the handlebar-mounted combination between an analog tachometer and a digital speedometer. This new feature replaces the existing tank console instruments.
Equipped with the same rear monoshock deployed on the ST, the S is also available in the exact same colors.
Aside from these two bikes, Harley also introduced the King of the Baggers-inspired Road and Street Glide STs in the Grand American Touring line, and no less than four Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) machines, all of them part of the Glide family.
