Four New Harley-Davidson CVO Glides Are All About Gunslinger Looks

The veils are off, and we now know what Harley-Davidson has cooked up for the first part of the year. We didn’t get anything truly spectacular, but at least we’re dealing with eight new or bettered motorcycles brewed in Milwaukee.
We already talked about four of them, the two Street and Road Glides with King of the Baggers styling and the two Low Riders of the cruiser range. Now it’s time to have a closer look at no less than four Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) machines lined up for 2022. And as you’ll see, they are all mostly about paint jobs.
For years now, the paint on the limited-production CVOs has been put on the motorcycles’ parts not by robots, as Harley calls them, but by a dedicated shop. Gunslinger Custom Paint (GCP) is the name of this Tier One supplier for Harley Davidson, and for the new year, there are a lot of new hues on the table.
The CVO lineup opens with the Road Glide, which gets three new paint options, complete with unique features: Wicked Orange Pearl/Black Hole is adorned by Lightning Silver two-tone and bright chrome finishes, Envious Green comes with Black Hole Fade with flame pattern and gloss black finishes, and finally, Blue Steel has decorative insert finishes and scorched chrome powertrain covers.
The bike’s sibling, the Road Glide Limited, gets the exact same hues, only this one also adds a Rockford Fosgate Stage I sound system.
On the other side of the isle, the Street Glide CVO throws into the fight Hightail Yellow Pearl/Black Hole with Lightning Silver two-tone and bright chrome finishes, Envious Green with Black Hole Fade with flame pattern and gloss black finishes, and the same Blue Steel solid color with decorative inserts and covers.
Last on the list is the CVO Tri Glide trike, packing Dante’s Red with Dante’s Black Sunglo Fade flame pattern and bright chrome finishes, but also the same sound system deployed on the rest of the range.
All four machines are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 V-Twin engine, rated at 126 ft. lbs. of torque. Harley does not say when they’ll become available, and we also have no info on price.
