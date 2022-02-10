Harley-Davidson The Artwork Is Still a Motorcycle, Only Insect-Like Weird

We’ve uncovered together these past few years an immense pool of custom Harley-Davidsons. We did that because we really started digging into what Europe and Asia have to offer on the aftermarket scene and, to our surprise, they offer so much we’re still covering work being done there.
So far, we’ve seen motorcycles that can be classified as impressive, aggressive, radical, tame, or any other such moniker one could slap on a custom two-wheeler. Until we stumbled upon this here The Artwork, we can’t truly say we got acquainted to a Harley that could have been described as weird.
The Artwork started its life as a regular Softail Slim, a favorite canvas for garages to use when they get ideas. It then crossed the doors of a Switzerland-based Bundnerbike, and the Softail was turned into an almost insect-like build.
The feeling you’re looking at something particularly nasty comes from both the shape of the bike and the dark colors used on it. The shop calls the way it modified the motorcycle “reduced looks,” but also adds everything on it has been blown up.
The first thing that strikes you is the simply massive rear wheel. Massively wide, that is, as we’re dealing with a 330 mm piece of equipment that makes the front one look tiny by comparison.
The rear had to be modified, of course, to accept the new tire, and air suspension is now featured. Bundnerbike itself supplied elements such as the filters, fuel and oil tanks, and the handlebar, which is described as devilish.
The massive exhaust system wears the signature of Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde, but we also get parts on there from Roland Sands and Brembo. The engine seems to have been left mostly stock.
The garage does not say how much it cost to put this weird thing together, but since weird does not mean ugly or unusable, we kind of hope seeing more like it out there.
