Harley-Davidson Batmobil Is Not Robert Pattinson's Ride in The Batman, Looks Right Enough

The vehicles Batman is using in the countless iterations and endlessly re-made movies have always been fascinating. From the Geroge Barris-designed Batmobile to the mighty Tumbler, and with anything from Batcycles to Batboats and Batcopters in between, there’s almost not a single means of transportation that hasn’t been adapted for the Dark Night.
Generally though, the powerless superhero likes to drive around in cars, and we’re all eagerly anticipating Robert Pattinson's portrayal of Bruce Wayne in black rubber to get inside the muscle-car looking Batmobile and see how that goes.
We’ll also get to see him and his pointy-ears hat, or whatever that is, ride motorcycles in the flick, a mutant machine that’s hard to properly identify.
It’s black though, because that’s how Batman rolls, and so is this here Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, converted by Switzerland-based garage called Bundnerbike. Now, if tons of black paint, visual modifications and some performance upgrades are enough for this thing to be nicknamed Batmobil (without an “e” at the end), it remains to be seen.
Sporting the solid disc wheels Fat Boys usually come with, only painted a deep black by the garage’s usual partner in paint, Carrosserie Ludwig, the build relies on a 300 mm wide tire conversion at the rear and a modified front end to look like it would fit just right in the Pattison Batman universe, as far as we can perceive it from the limited footage available.
Bundnerbike slapped its own bits of hardware onto the Batmobil, including the fuel tank and seat. It combined that with Harley’s original hardware, including the handlebars, grips and footrest, to make the two-wheeler look properly balanced.
Mechanically, the Fat Boy retains its stock engine, only now it breaths through a Bundnerbike air filter at one end and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.
The price of the Batmobil was not disclosed, but for someone wanting to impersonate one of the richest people in the DC Universe, price is probably not an issue.
