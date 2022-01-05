Harley-Davidson Green Hornet Wears Its Original Name in an Unlikely Place

In the auto world, whenever the words Green Hornet are used in the same sentence they instantly bring to mind the 1960s Ford Mustang notchback coupe that, together with its sibling Little Red, are the only ones of their kind to wear the Shelby name.
Recently brought back into focus by Craig Jackson, CEO of auction house Barrett-Jackson, who dug the thing up and even made a spectacle of its restoration, the four-wheeled Green Hornet will probably be at the center of collector’s dreams for years to come.
Not sure how many people will dream about the two-wheeled version we have here though, as it has nothing to do with Jackson, Ford, Shelby, or being lost for a very long time. It is however a Harley-Davidson, and a custom one that doesn’t look half bad, so at least we’ll have a bit of drooling going on, if not more.
Having started life as a Breakout, the motorcycle was shipped over to a Swiss-based garage called Bundnerbike, which turned it into the dark green and copper piece of wonder sitting before us.
As usual when it comes to the builds these guys make, the most impressive modification made to the bike has to be the paint job, handled, as usual, by another garage, one called Carrosserie Ludwig. In fact, the paint job is so important that it is responsible, just as with the Shelby Mustang, for giving the thing the Green Hornet name.
The hue on the modified fuel tank and fenders are backed by an all-black engine, but highlighted extremely well by the copper paint that wraps around the many spokes of the thing’s wheels.
The interior rim of the one at the rear is where Bundnerbike chose to display the Harley’s original Breakout name, written in bold, black letters, a move we haven’t come across all that often, and one that makes the Green Hornet ever more special.
With the exception of slapping a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system and an in-house made air filter, few other modifications were made to the Breakouts powerplant.
As usual, Bundnerbike does not say how much the Green Hornet cost to put together.
Not sure how many people will dream about the two-wheeled version we have here though, as it has nothing to do with Jackson, Ford, Shelby, or being lost for a very long time. It is however a Harley-Davidson, and a custom one that doesn’t look half bad, so at least we’ll have a bit of drooling going on, if not more.
Having started life as a Breakout, the motorcycle was shipped over to a Swiss-based garage called Bundnerbike, which turned it into the dark green and copper piece of wonder sitting before us.
As usual when it comes to the builds these guys make, the most impressive modification made to the bike has to be the paint job, handled, as usual, by another garage, one called Carrosserie Ludwig. In fact, the paint job is so important that it is responsible, just as with the Shelby Mustang, for giving the thing the Green Hornet name.
The hue on the modified fuel tank and fenders are backed by an all-black engine, but highlighted extremely well by the copper paint that wraps around the many spokes of the thing’s wheels.
The interior rim of the one at the rear is where Bundnerbike chose to display the Harley’s original Breakout name, written in bold, black letters, a move we haven’t come across all that often, and one that makes the Green Hornet ever more special.
With the exception of slapping a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system and an in-house made air filter, few other modifications were made to the Breakouts powerplant.
As usual, Bundnerbike does not say how much the Green Hornet cost to put together.