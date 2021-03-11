Tales from the Life of Shelby’s Mustang Green Hornet, Little Red Airing in March

There are just two Mustang notchback coupes to wear the Shelby name. Both were uncovered and restored over a period of several years not long ago, and their story is finally coming to the screen.
Green Hornet and Little Red is how the two are known, and they both came to be in the late 1960s. Just like it happened with many other cars of that era, they were both lost for a very long time, before being discovered, restored and put back on the car collector’s circuit to amaze and dazzle.
A man by the name Craig Jackson, CEO of auction house Barrett-Jackson, is responsible for bringing both back, and the story of how he came across the two cars, the painstaking restoration process, and the results of all that hard work will soon become public knowledge, thanks to two one-hour long documentaries coming to our screens later this month.
The two are called The Hunt for Little Red and The Legend of the Green Hornet, and will both air on the FYI Channel on March 18 (8 to 10 p.m. PDT), and on the History Channel on March 21 (10 a.m. to 12 p.m. PDT). The shows are produced by Z Media and partially backed by Shell and Pennzoil.
According to Jackson, the two documentaries will be telling the “incredible stories of one of the most significant finds in American car collector history, as well as the meticulous restoration and research that went into bringing both cars accurately back to life.”
Both the Green Hornet and the Little Red were built by Shelby for research and development purposes. The former was the backbone of the GT program, while the latter was the only multi-carbureted Mustang coupe ever built, and the first Mustang coupe to be fitted with a 428 ci engine.
At the end of last year, Jackson and little-known REC Watches announced two limited edition timepieces made using “excess sheet metal from both cars.” 318 Little Red and 282 Green Hornet watches are planned for production, with pre-ordering for them open since January 14.
