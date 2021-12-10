Harley-Davidson Vinta Goes for the Golden Wow Factor, Not Sure It Makes It

I don't know about you, but if you’d ask me, gold (both the color and the metal) has no place on any machine that moves under its own power. It’s too flashy for my taste, very difficult to properly integrate into something as not to make it seem outlandish, and oftentimes gives the impression of too much opulence where in fact there is little.
Some people (and not only rappers) seem to like all that, though, and this is why on more than one occasion, we’ve stumbled upon more or less excessive use of gold on custom builds with two, four, or any number of wheels.
The latest in the bunch is the Harley-Davidson Fat Boy we have here, remodeled in the garages of the Swiss talents from Bundnerbike and rechristened for one reason or another as the Vinta.
The bike is wearing an overall shade of black, as all proper motorcycles do, but that is kind of spoiled by the use of gold, sprayed onto the two-wheeler by the garage's usual partner in this field, Carrosserie Ludwig.
We get the hue on each of the spokes on the wheels and their rims, on parts of the frame and engine, and at the tip of the headlight housing. There’s a touch of it even on the two fenders.
The paint is not the only modification made to the Fat Boy, of course, and its overall demeanor was altered through the use of custom wheels sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, an in-house made fuel tank, and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system, among others. Luckily, this last bit was spared the touch of yellowish bling.
The price of the project is not public, but don’t expect it’s very high, as that is, of course, not real gold you’re looking at.
To sum it up, Bundnerbike says “honestly now, if that doesn't knock you off your feet, there really is no longer any help.”
Well, I personally am not that sure about that.
