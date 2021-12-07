Silent Masterpiece Harley-Davidson Breakout Is Anything But Low-Profile

As of this week, our journey through the world of Harley-Davidsons customized everywhere but in the company’s home country took us to Switzerland, where a shop called Bundnerbike is based. We stopped there because we uncovered these guys have close to 200 motorcycles in their portfolio, and most of them deserve their time under the spotlight.
We’ve started on Monday by showing you their most recent build, the Blue Hero Stratos. But Stratos is not necessarily the name of that particular machine, but an entire range of them, styled to different needs and specifications.
This one here for instance is called Stratos HB 10, and it started out life as a regular and also brand new Breakout (Harley sells those in Europe as 2021 model year). It didn’t get severely modified, but those few changes are enough to make this two-wheeler quite noticeable on the road.
And that is quite the opposite of the nickname the shop chose for it, which would be Silent Masterpiece. And that’s opposite both figuratively and literally, as neither the look of the thing, with its “restrained” paint job, nor the sound it must be making through the custom KessTech exhaust system, are things that can go unnoticed.
The connection to the ground for the custom Breakout is made by means of custom wheels of unspecified provenance, sized a massive 23 inches at the front and the usual-for-custom-Harleys 18 inches at the rear.
There aren't all that many custom bits on the HB 10, but the Swiss shops contributed, aside from the overall vision, a good chunk of them, including the fuel tank, saddle, and fenders.
As for the cost of the build, this is Europe we’re talking about, and these guys rarely reveal such things. If interested in having such a conversion made though, the Swiss say “we would be happy to advise you,” so at least we get that.
