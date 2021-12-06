Harley-Davidson Stratos Puts a New Blue Spin on the Breakout

The Breakout is one of the favorite base models for two-wheeled custom rides, especially over in Europe. The Softail machine has been reinterpreted over on the old continent time and time again, and over the years we’ve uncovered tons of such projects, some great, others less so.
The one we have here may not fall into either category, but sure is a rare sight on the lot of such builds. And that is mostly due to the rare-on-a-bike blue paint that wraps around it from the front wheel to the rear one, over the fenders and the fuel tank, and even splashed on parts of the engine and frame.
The build is nicknamed Stratos, but it’s also hailed as the Blue Hero by its maker, a shop called Bundnerbike. Based over in Switzerland, the garage is your usual European Harley-Davidson shop, blending the sale of Milwaukee-made two-wheelers with custom talent on the side.
The garage describes the Stratos as “thirsty for a rider who is looking for a stunning look and performance,” but doesn’t say how much it would ask from the rider for the machine. It does go a bit into what parts were used to transform the looks of the stock Breakout, aside from the very in-your-face blue that was generously sprayed on the body.
Along with the overall vision, Bundnerbike provided from its own store the fuel tank, the saddle, front panel, and air filter. It combined those with custom wheels of unknown make, a handlebar conversion, and a black and straight KessTech exhaust.
The engine on the Breakout seems to have remained the stock one, not significantly enhanced except for the new breath-in and breath-out tech added on.
The Stratos is the opening salvo in the Bundnerbike story here on autoevolution. The garage has an incredible collection of just under 200 motorcycles made over the years, and we expect to have most of them displayed here in the coming months.
