5 Color-Stripped Harley-Davidson Styler Looks Like a Sculpted Piece of Cold Metal

3 Harley-Davidson Pan America Recalled As They Could Lose Weight, Like Passenger Weight

2 Harley-Davidson Stratos Puts a New Blue Spin on the Breakout

1 Silent Masterpiece Harley-Davidson Breakout Is Anything But Low-Profile

More on this:

Crystal Blue Harley-Davidson Breakout Is a Taste of Something America Lacks

Earlier this week, we started our journey through the world of custom, Swiss-made Harley-Davidson motorcycles (yes, there are such things) by featuring some work performed by a garage called Bundnerbike. 8 photos



Today’s treat is called in the Bundnerbike catalog Stratos HB 8, or in more poetic terms, the Crystal Blue. Just like the other two Stratos(es) we’ve talked about already, the



Bundnerbike performed its usual magic on the bike, fitting it with enough aftermarket parts to clearly make it stand out at a Breakout party.



We get new wheels, sized 19 inches front and 18 inches rear, an in-house brewed air filter, handlebar, and saddle, a rear fender with incorporated LED lights and, as the single major extra slapped onto the otherwise stock engine, a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.



The changes made to the bodywork, as well as the paint that gives the build its poetic name, are the work of a Swiss specialist called Carrosserie Ludwig, a crew that reworks and massages the bodies of everything from cars to motorcycles and scooters.



Described as “an A to Z well thought-out and absolutely coherent work of art made by Bundnerbike,” this Stratos, just like all the others in the Swiss' lineup, does not have a



As a reference though, a stock 2020 Breakout can be found in America right off the Harley shelves starting at $20,499, but if you’re gunning for a 2021 Breakout, Europe is the place where you’ll find one. Given how these guys are very effective at their job, and boast a portfolio of just under 200 customized models, we’re bound to keep at it for quite some time, so like them or not, Swiss-flavored two-wheelers will keep on coming.Today’s treat is called in the Bundnerbike catalog Stratos HB 8, or in more poetic terms, the Crystal Blue. Just like the other two Stratos(es) we’ve talked about already, the Blue Hero and Silent Masterpiece , this one too started out life as a stock Breakout, that model that appeals so much to European customizers, but isn’t all that appreciated in America, at least for now, as the base for something extraordinary.Bundnerbike performed its usual magic on the bike, fitting it with enough aftermarket parts to clearly make it stand out at a Breakout party.We get new wheels, sized 19 inches front and 18 inches rear, an in-house brewed air filter, handlebar, and saddle, a rear fender with incorporated LED lights and, as the single major extra slapped onto the otherwise stock engine, a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system.The changes made to the bodywork, as well as the paint that gives the build its poetic name, are the work of a Swiss specialist called Carrosserie Ludwig, a crew that reworks and massages the bodies of everything from cars to motorcycles and scooters.Described as “an A to Z well thought-out and absolutely coherent work of art made by Bundnerbike,” this Stratos, just like all the others in the Swiss' lineup, does not have a price tag attached to it.As a reference though, a stock 2020 Breakout can be found in America right off the Harley shelves starting at $20,499, but if you’re gunning for a 2021 Breakout, Europe is the place where you’ll find one.