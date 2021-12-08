Pininfarina and Fulvio De Simoni Shake Hands on Creating a New Future for Yachting

2022 Chevrolet Camaro Wild Cherry Edition Launched in Japan, Only 10 Units Produced

The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro Wild Cherry Edition was launched in Japan, with only 10 units produced. The cars are based on Japan’s entry-level Camaro LT RS trim level. 9 photos



As you probably guessed, the special edition owes its name to the special Wild Cherry Tintcoat paint that



Although you will not see it in the dynamic picture above, the 5 split-spoke, bright silver painted wheels are unique too, though they may be similar to those featured in the base Wild Cherry design package. GM only released one picture of the exterior, so we have to imagine how the cockpit looks. According to the press release, a jet black/adrenaline red combination of colors is used for the interior



The 2022 Chevrolet Camaro Wild Cherry Edition shares the rest of its characteristics with the Camaro LT RS base model. This includes the 2.0-liter turbo engine with 275 HP mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.



Chevrolet announced the 2022 Camaro in Japan as a limited-run Wild Cherry Edition. Only ten cars will be produced, all of them being exclusively available on the Japanese market. We suspect Camaro's Japanese fans have already ordered them all and are now sitting in front of their fireplaces counting the days until delivery. This will be, by all means, a long wait, with the cars expected to be delivered starting in May 2022.