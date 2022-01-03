Tin Lizzie Is Nickname Not Just for the Model T, But Now for a Harley-Davidson as Well

Like the man or not, Henry Ford is pretty much the guy that shaped the automotive world as we know it today. He made mass car production a reality, and the Model T of the company’s early years revolutionized personal transportation and opened the doors to the civilization we’re part of today.
Being such an important machine in our history, the Model T is still revered by some people to this day, and on certain occasions, re-made such cars, more than a century old, still manage to sell for big bucks. It also goes by several names, one of which is clearly the most used: Tin Lizzie.
Now, the origin of the name is not entirely clear, and there are several theories floating around in the murky water of history. The most used of all is the one that claims the term originated from a Model T entered in a 1920s Pikes Peak race, Old Liz, which lacking any paint and hood, kind of looked like a tin can.
Since that time, the term has grown to be used in some circles to also describe cheap cars that look terrible. We are not aware of any instance of it being slapped on a modern Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Or, should we say, we were not aware until now, when we stumbled upon this modified Deluxe.
The Harley-Davidson Tin Lizzie is the work of Swiss garage Bundnerbike, and was named so for reasons that are not explained. The moniker does however seem to fit the Chicano-style build, even if it’s not the one slapped on the thing’s fuel tank.
The bike was remade with the usual changes to the main elements. The wheels are no longer stock, but rather multi-spoke pieces sized 23 inches front and 18 inches rear. They are hidden beneath flowing, elaborate fenders wrapped in the same green and gold colors that are spread all over the rest of the build.
Mechanically, as far as we’re told, we only get as upgrades the long exhaust pipes slapped to either side of the build, helping the 114 engine breath properly.
Bundnerbike does not say how much the Tin Lizzie cost to make, but being a rare type of custom, in a place like Europe, probably makes it quite expensive.
Now, the origin of the name is not entirely clear, and there are several theories floating around in the murky water of history. The most used of all is the one that claims the term originated from a Model T entered in a 1920s Pikes Peak race, Old Liz, which lacking any paint and hood, kind of looked like a tin can.
Since that time, the term has grown to be used in some circles to also describe cheap cars that look terrible. We are not aware of any instance of it being slapped on a modern Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Or, should we say, we were not aware until now, when we stumbled upon this modified Deluxe.
The Harley-Davidson Tin Lizzie is the work of Swiss garage Bundnerbike, and was named so for reasons that are not explained. The moniker does however seem to fit the Chicano-style build, even if it’s not the one slapped on the thing’s fuel tank.
The bike was remade with the usual changes to the main elements. The wheels are no longer stock, but rather multi-spoke pieces sized 23 inches front and 18 inches rear. They are hidden beneath flowing, elaborate fenders wrapped in the same green and gold colors that are spread all over the rest of the build.
Mechanically, as far as we’re told, we only get as upgrades the long exhaust pipes slapped to either side of the build, helping the 114 engine breath properly.
Bundnerbike does not say how much the Tin Lizzie cost to make, but being a rare type of custom, in a place like Europe, probably makes it quite expensive.