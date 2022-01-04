Harley-Davidson Navara R1 Is the Dark Lord of Fat Boys

For all its shortcomings, the color black sure has the power of entrancing people. After all, together with its opposite, white, it makes for almost half of the vehicle pool currently on the world’s roads. And it’s not only appreciated on stock machines, regardless of the number of wheels, but on custom ones as well, because one has to admit, it does look great on pretty much everything.
The speck of darkness we have here is the perfect example of that. It was once a stock 2021 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, but after it crossed the threshold of a Swiss custom garage called Bundnerbike, it got converted into something that now wears the name Navara R1. Or Black Beauty, as the guys who made it like to call it.
Untraditionally for a custom Milwaukee motorcycle, this one retains the wheels it came with from the factory, only now they’re not specced in the usual, chrome appearance, but come in one of the darkest shades of black we’ve seen on such elements.
The paint job on this thing is the work of Bundnerbike’s usual partner in this field, Carrosserie Ludwig, but it’s not the only modification made to the Fat Boy. The sculpted fuel tank is the work of Bundnerbike itself, while the long exhaust pipes, chosen to blend in seamlessly with the build, are of KessTech make.
With some changes made to the front and rear as well, including the fitting of new fenders, the Navara does seem to present itself to the world with a tad prouder stance than in its stock form.
Sadly, we can’t tell how expensive it would be to ride away on one of these out of Switzerland, as we are not being told how much it cost to make – Bundnerbike does say though that “we would be happy to advise you,” should you be interested in having one done.
