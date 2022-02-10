2023 Hyundai IONIQ 5 Gains New 77.4-kWh Battery Pack, Video-based Digital Mirrors

Hyundai is getting ready to throw a number of enhancements at their fully electric IONIQ 5 for the 2023 model year. Chief among them will be a new 77.4 kWh battery, to go with several upgrades and new features meant to improve your overall driving experience.
For the first time ever, the IONIQ 5 will come with digital exterior mirrors and a digital rearview mirror – the Digital Center Mirror (DCM) is said to provide an unobstructed, panoramic rear-facing view of the vehicle. The camera itself is installed right below the IONIQ 5’s rear spoiler.
As for the Digital Side Mirrors (DSM), which are already available on Korean spec cars, they’ll also be available in Europe for the first time. The DSM can also reduce air resistance and should provide drivers with an enhanced rear view, even in bad weather conditions.
“IONIQ 5 has proved to be highly successful in the 12 months since its launch, both in terms of sales and brand building,” said Andreas-Christoph Hofmann, VP of marketing and product at Hyundai Motor Europe.
“The segment is growing increasingly competitive, and we will be offering enhanced features to defend our position as technology leader in the automotive industry,” he added.
Another new feature worth mentioning is battery conditioning, which will enable the IONIQ 5 to automatically adapt its battery temperature while on the move, so as to ensure optimal charging conditions when it finally arrives at a charging point, resulting in better real-life charging performance regardless of external temperatures.
This function will activate automatically when a charging point is entered into the vehicle’s sat-nav system using connected routing.
Also new are the Smart Frequency Dampers (SFD), which can improve the responsiveness of the rear axle suspension in order to increase overall ride comfort and improve both body control and handling.
The 2023 model year IONIQ 5 will be available to order in Europe from late Spring.
