Least Shiny Harley-Davidson FXDR Is This Red Racer, Wide Rear Tire Makes Up for It

There are instances when the way a custom Harley-Davidson was made makes you think all you need to do to call yourself a respectable garage is slap a wide rear tire in there. And at times, that’s exactly right.
What we’re staring at now is a mildly, but effectively modified Harley-Davidson FXDR, one of those Softail models Harley-Davidson stopped making for model year 2021. A superficial look at it might have you believe it’s a stock machine, but that’s not exactly the case.
Sure, it does wear the telltale red paint scheme of the model, albeit in this iteration it is much less shiny than what Harley itself usually offers, but we do get the color in more places, like on the front fender (stock comes in gray), and on the front of the radiator.
The bike, called Red Racer in this form, was put together by a Swiss shop called Bundnerbike, a shop we’ve featured here on autoevolution before. This time, the guys from over there kept the changes to a minimum. We do get a new look for the exhaust system slapped onto one side, thanks to the KessTech mufflers, and new foot pegs that look like they’re made of LEGOs, but that seems to be it.
Until you get to the rear, that is, and see the massive, 300 mm wide rear tire, an 18-inch piece of hardware that completely turns this simple build into the “perfect motorcycle for performance hunters who love the controlled rush of speed,” as the garage behind it says.
Just like most other European garages in the business of customizing Harley-Davidsons, Bundnerbike keeps a tight lid around any price info for this build. For reference, keep in mind a used FXDR from 2020, not modified in any significant way, goes on the pre-owned market for between $17,000 and $20,000.
