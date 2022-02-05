Harley-Davidson La Bestia Goes for Monster Looks, Ends Up a Hornet-Like Destroyer

As you might have expected, the term “la bestia” means the beast or the monster. Its roots can be traced back to the now-dead Latin, and it is presently used in several languages to describe, well, beastly things. It’s also the moniker chosen by Switzerland-based Bundnerbike to slap onto one of their Harley-Davidson builds.
Like most other projects signed by this shop, La Bestia was once an unassuming V-Rod. One that has long left its stock looks behind, and embraced, ironically, not a monster-like appearance, but a very eye-pleasing, some would say even beautiful one.
In fact, says Bundnerbike, “this is arguably the most beautiful beast you've ever laid eyes on.” And, having seen our share of modified V-Rods over the years, we can say the description is not too far from reality.
The build is, as usual, a 300 mm wide rear tire conversion propped on 18-inch wheels. We get a number of visual and mechanical upgrades, including LED lights for better visibility, an air suspension for the proper riding or standing stance, and a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust for extra growl.
The extras added to the stock V-Rod do modify its appearance, but they are no match for the color scheme chosen for the body. Put together by Bundnerbike's usual partner in this field, Carrosserie Ludwig, it bets on the contrast between the usual black and a deep orange to create a hornet-like appearance that easily reminds one of another member of the V-Rod family, the mighty and not street-legal Destroyer.
La Bestia is an older Bundnerbike project, one that since made has disappeared from sight. We have no info on how much the project cost to put together, but when the end result is so eye-catching, that’s a detail that kind of disappears into the background.
