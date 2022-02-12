Harley-Davidson Dragon Fly Is No Heavy-Bodied Insect, Looks Just as Daunting

Back at the end of the 2000s, American bike maker Harley-Davidson had in its portfolio something called the Rocker. Although it boasted all the proper gear, and the looks the Milwaukee company has gotten us used to over the years on most of its machines, the model was not successful enough to be kept in production for more than three years.
As such, Rockers are a rare sight on today’s roads, and customized ones, even more so. If you travel to Japan though, the country where a custom shop by the name Bad Land resides, you’ll probably be surprised by the number of such two-wheelers trekking the country’s roads, in modified guise.
One of them is the bike we have here, a 2009 Rocker so heavily altered it was in need of a new name. The shop chose to baptize it Dragon Fly, for one reason or another (probably nothing to do with the Anisoptera insect, or flying dragons, for that matter), and it’s a black wonder the kind we’re used to seeing coming out from Japan.
Propped on aftermarket wheels, made by Rick’s Motorcycles and sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, the build is the classic Bad Land interpretation of an American machine, with an imposing stance, almost frightening appearance, and mechanical upgrades here and there.
The shop went all out on this one, gifting it with tons of in-house-made bits, including the headlight, handlebar, fenders, fuel tank, and short exhaust. Rebuffini contributed the air cleaner kit, while Performance Machine was in charge with supplying the controls.
The Dragon Fly is custom project number 96 in the Bad Land portfolio, which includes at the moment a total of 134 builds, but like all others we’ve talked about before, the amount of money needed to transform it is not public information.
