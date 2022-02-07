Harley-Davidson Phoenix Is Night Rod Reborn as “Thank You” to Porsche

Motorcycles remade in such a way as to pay tribute to this or that carmaker are not all that uncommon. Even Harley-Davidson two-wheelers, who have behind them a name strong enough for it to be the subject of awe and inspiration, get twisted into such builds.
It long stopped being a secret that German carmaker Porsche helped the company based in Milwaukee put together the mighty V-Rod family. The Europeans used their engineering might to give birth to the Revolution engine back in 2002, the water-cooled 1,131cc powerplant that went on to be associated with American muscle.
As a result of this collaboration, some Harley custom shops felt obligated over the years to say a big “thank you” to Porsche for its contribution, by coming up with properly branded and unique rides, based or not on V-Rods. One of the latest to do so is Rod Squad, a crew out in Germany making a living from remaking this kind of motorcycles.
Their Porsche tribute is called Phoenix, a machine that no longer wears the Harley moniker on the sides of its fuel tank, but that of Porsche.
The motorcycle is a red and black design riding on custom wheels (from a 2014 Night Rod Special), with the rear one an 18-inch piece that is 280 mm wide, and both it and the one at the opposite end sitting under custom fenders (with the front one made from carbon). It’s a lowered beast, supported by a capped and sleeved fork and an Arnott air suspension system.
We also get drag bar handlebars, new lights all around, Galfer brakes, and a custom seat in Alcantara.
The original engine of the motorcycle remains in the frame, largely unmodified, but breathing through an Akrapovic exhaust system - we are not told how this piece of hardware modifies the powerplant’s output.
The Phoenix has been around for some time, but it’s impossible to know its whereabouts at the moment. It’s also impossible to say how much it might be worth, given how Rod Squad does not give an estimate of the cost of the build.
