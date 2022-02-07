Resurgent Saturn SC2 Has Cumbrous Mutation to Nutty 2023MY Muscle Coupe

Some – maybe just a wild few – will eagerly claim that Saturn was one of the most underrated things out there. Not the planet. But rather General Motors’ short-lived automotive subsidiary.
Saturn Corporation, as opposed to the millennial sixth planet from the Sun, became a living business entity less than four decades ago. It was founded in early 1985 and only lived a noticeably short, and rather unfruitful life until late 2010. Naturally, a crisis/disaster struck, and it was all over.
Unlike the gas giant with a string of “beauty rings” around it, Saturn’s Earthly products were anything but stunningly beautiful. Sure, they did have their fans. As such, it is not hard to imagine that some people might consider the dissolved brand as an under-appreciated nameplate. Alas, few will also do something about it.
Luckily, the automotive virtual realm is almost just as vast as the Solar system itself, if we are allowed to shrink down the CGI proportions just a little bit. As such, last week we noticed the pixel master behind the tuningcar_ps account on social media is almost back with another reinterpretation of an extinct product. This time of Saturn origin, so we decided to keep an eye open for it.
Sure, everyone loves a reinterpretation of a remarkably successful product. But sometimes it is the ugly duckling that is the most rewarding. Although it will probably not become everyone’s cup of tea, this 2023 Saturn SC2 revival might also have what it takes to positively surprise us. Approval has been limited, so far, but at least it is universally positive.
And it is not like the CGI expert did not suffer for it. The third and final post on the matter (so far), depicts the struggles and woes. Frankly, it’s not that hard to understand how come the virtual project needed no less than six different front fascia takes before settling on an interesting muscle car coupe approach.
Unlike the gas giant with a string of “beauty rings” around it, Saturn’s Earthly products were anything but stunningly beautiful. Sure, they did have their fans. As such, it is not hard to imagine that some people might consider the dissolved brand as an under-appreciated nameplate. Alas, few will also do something about it.
Luckily, the automotive virtual realm is almost just as vast as the Solar system itself, if we are allowed to shrink down the CGI proportions just a little bit. As such, last week we noticed the pixel master behind the tuningcar_ps account on social media is almost back with another reinterpretation of an extinct product. This time of Saturn origin, so we decided to keep an eye open for it.
Sure, everyone loves a reinterpretation of a remarkably successful product. But sometimes it is the ugly duckling that is the most rewarding. Although it will probably not become everyone’s cup of tea, this 2023 Saturn SC2 revival might also have what it takes to positively surprise us. Approval has been limited, so far, but at least it is universally positive.
And it is not like the CGI expert did not suffer for it. The third and final post on the matter (so far), depicts the struggles and woes. Frankly, it’s not that hard to understand how come the virtual project needed no less than six different front fascia takes before settling on an interesting muscle car coupe approach.