Digital “Big 4” G-Body Revival Series Fittingly Concludes With Pontiac Grand Prix

It is always nice when you have the power to showcase your passions to the entire world. Even if only for a fleeting digital moment. Alas, this is the life of automotive virtual artists.
They have highly imaginative minds, highly lucrative virtual projects, and just fleeting instances to showcase what they dream of. Well, some do find a way to have prolonged appearances. Just like writers or TV networks, they can always do entire series.
Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, is an enthusiastic fan of the 1980s and 1990s classics. He also dabbles with modern amenities like the latest Raptors across his “imagination land.” But he always goes back to the root source of passion a couple of posts later.
Even more, he is also a massive General Motors G-body aficionado – so it is no surprise that his car is a 1986 Buick Regal T-Type. Speaking of the latter. The pixel master cooked up for the start of 2022 a fast muscle car series. One with lots of attitude. And it was all based on the mesmerizing Buick Avista concept car.
The two-door, 2+2 hardtop coupe was presented back at the 2016 North American International Auto Show finished in a neat shade of “superior blue.” Using its sleek lines as inspiration, everything started with Jim bringing to life the H/O Oldsmobile Cutlass. In a decidedly crimson shade.
Then it was time for a quick making-off video reel featuring a purple and thoroughly modernized Buick Regal T-Type. Naturally, a Chevy Monte Carlo SS (Super Sport) would also join the party since the personal luxury car was one of the main originators of the General Motors G platform.
Now, with the advent of the fourth member of the team, Pontiac’s digitally revived Grand Prix, it is time for a fitting conclusion. As such, the artist made sure the virtual circle came complete, with this model being the second car series that originally carried the G-body designation. And, of course, it follows the same styling precepts as its virtual siblings.
