2022 Ford Bronco Sport Pays a Visit to the CGI Gym, Gets the 'Braptor' Treatment

It may be called the Bronco Sport, but it doesn’t really have anything in common with the real Ford Bronco, and it’s not that sporty either. In fact, it can trace its roots back to the fourth-gen Focus and its high-riding alternative, the Escape, as well as the Maverick pickup and the Lincoln Corsair.
Nonetheless, in the right configuration, and perhaps with help from the tuning world, unibody models do offer a very decent bang for the buck in terms of off-roading. The new 2022 Braptor would fit the bill, as it is pretty much a Bronco Sport Raptor, with more serious looks and upgraded oily bits over the regular versions.
Signed by Jlord8 on Instagram, the rendering portrays the vehicle with a front bumper inspired by the one on the F-150 Raptor. It also has additional lights between the grille and hood, and speaking of the former, instead of the ‘Bronco’ lettering, it now reads ‘Braptor.’
Other defining traits of the digital build include the more muscular fender flairs, repositioned reflectors, and dedicated badging on the front doors. The model was painted white, contrasted by the black accents, has more inches under its belly than the real Bronco Sport, and rides on new wheels, wrapped in even chunkier tires. Underbody protection and what appear to be electric running boards are part of the makeover as well.
Now, in order for the Braptor to make more sense, it would need to pack a lot of firepower, and while the 3.0-liter V6 might likely not fit under the hood, the 2.3-liter EcoBoost would. The Focus ST’s power unit is rated at 276 hp (280 ps / 206 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of torque and is hooked up to either a manual or an automatic transmission, rocketing it to 60 mph (97 kph) in roughly 5.5 seconds.
Does this sound like a good recipe for a Raptor variant of the Bronco Sport, or would you rather see it with a different engine? Let us know your thoughts in the comments area down below.
