Lowered Toyota Sequoia “Shadow Line” Has Murdered-Out CGI Tune, Might Spite Tundra

Over in America, it is not overly hard to figure out that Toyota Motor Co. has a winning trifecta in the making. It is composed of the 2022 Lexus LX 600, 2022 Toyota Tundra, and 2023 Toyota Sequoia. Along with their virtual siblings.
Naturally, all the craziness (including the low supply) started with the introduction of the 2022 Land Cruiser 300 series. But that one is forbidden fruit in America now. So, there is no sense in getting in a lather over that one anymore.
Instead, our dreams would be well spent with more recent introductions. So, after the 2022 Lexus LX 600 and Toyota Tundra proved major darlings of automotive virtual artists, now it is time for the 2023 Sequoia to follow down the same path of digital greatness. Naturally, it might spite its brethren along the way.
For example, we recently saw a very cool, murdered-out 2022 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro looking wickedly nasty when riding on a set of 37-inch tires, courtesy of an aftermarket outlet. Of course, it is not hard to imagine that stance was achieved as a way of raising the JDM pickup truck to off-road F-150 Raptor standards. Well, that is one way of seeing things.
Another would be just like Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, imagined them. So, instead of (or alongside) a dune-bashing, rock-crawling Tundra one might want to play with a 2023 Sequoia that is ready for street-oriented shenanigans. Complete with the same murdered-out attire if it pleases the owner.
The pixel master went for the three-row family SUV and plastered the ubiquitous digital “Shadow Line” treatment all over it. Even better, the 2023 Sequoia has an all-black look with a matching paintjob and aftermarket wheels to complete the menacing, JDM-tuned atmosphere. And, of course, a lowered suspension to virtually give it better corner-carving credentials.
