Brand New Harley-Davidson Bikes Recalled for Faulty Instrument Clusters

Just a few days ago, American bike maker Harley-Davidson pulled the wraps off the refreshed lineup of motorcycles for the 2022 model year. We’ve got to see eight new or improved two-wheelers coming our way, although one has to admit, nothing truly spectacular came out from the shadows.
After the unveiling of the 2022 lineup, it became clear Harley’s newest bikes on the market will remain last year’s newcomers, the Pan America and Sportster S. Two models that are enjoying quite a lot of success at the moment, but also, as it was revealed this week, some issues as well.
In an NHTSA notice posted earlier in January, the Milwaukee-based company said a number of Pan America 1250S and 1250 variants (the model is not at its first recall), as well as Sportster S, will have to take a trip to the dealer for an issue with the instrument cluster.
Due to a software glitch, we’re told the “instrument cluster module may not display the speedometer and neutral indicator at start-up,” and that happens especially when the module is below freezing temperatures.
The issue may cause the rider to no longer have access to speedometer or neutral indicator, increasing the risk of a crash. The improper functioning of the system also makes the motorcycles break requirements of the Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards.
According to the bike maker, there are a little over 3,900 units affected by the issue (we’re not told how many from each range), and all will have to be taken to dealers to have the instrument cluster module software updated. As usual in such cases, the operation will be conducted free of charge by the dealers.
Harley-Davidson says owners of the affected two-wheelers will start being notified of the recall by February 8. The recall number is 0631 (check PDF below).
