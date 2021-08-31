Pan America Is Best Selling Adventure Bike, Take Harley's Word for It

We all know the big players of the industry like to brag in the most flamboyant ways possible for the tiniest of achievements, so having Harley-Davidson reach out and say the Pan America has become the “#1 selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America” comes as no surprise. But we would have liked some numbers to back that up.
The Milwaukee company introduced the Pan America back in February, presenting it as an “explore-it-all machine for riders who see touring as detouring – on road and off.” Two versions of it were announced back then, the 1250 and 1250 Special, both powered by the fancy liquid-cooled Revolution Max V-Twin engine, 1,250cc in displacement and generating 150 hp of power.
As with most things Harley, the bike quickly gained a lot of enthusiastic fans, and it also gained some detractors. But hey, this is the first time Harley really ventured into the adventure touring segment (pun intended), so some enthusiasm is understandable.
Understandable for fans, that is, and not Harley itself, which, as the mammoth company it is, should be able to keep its emotions in check. Instead, in the purest Harley style of the past years, the company said on Monday, “the Pan America 1250 Special has become the #1 selling adventure touring motorcycle in North America.”
Now, not only did Harley provide no numbers to back that claim (which may or may not be true, it’s actually impossible to determine), but it didn’t even provide us with info on how it reached that conclusion.
Is this a big deal? In the grand scheme of things, probably not (also, we’re used to Harley pulling stunts like this). But the brand is presently involved in a full-out effort to reinvent itself (again) under the Hardwire Strategy, and we would have expected it to go past the old ways.
You can have a look at the full (and short) audacious claim in the press release section below.
