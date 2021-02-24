Harley-Davidson Pan America Apparel Coming from Europe

Does the Mercedes-Benz G-Class Design Have an Eastern European Inspiration?

It may be called Pan America, but Harley-Davidson’s biggest gamble in years requires a global reach to work. And we’re not talking from the sales perspective only, but from the partner companies’ point of view as well. 51 photos



European apparel specialist REV’IT is one of them, and it will be making gear for Pan America riders, ranging from jackets and pants all the way to gloves and helmets. They complement, for all intents and purposes, the other side of the coin, covered by Harley itself with the launch of



“REV’IT! shares Harley-Davidson’s values in creating protective motorcycle gear that delivers functionality with refined style. Successful adventure touring gear delivers on providing protection, mobility, visibility, four-season versatility and storage, and this new gear was designed based on extensive REV'IT rider feedback and experience,” the company said in a statement.



The REV’IT offer comprises two types of jackets and pants, and two types of helmets. There are also boots and gloves on the table from the European supplier. You can have a look at all the details for each in the press release section below, but sadly you will find no reference on pricing yet, as this piece of information was not released.



