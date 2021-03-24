Texas, the First State to Experience the Harley-Davidson Pan America First Hand

On April 16, people living in the state of Texas will become the first in America to experience the brand new Harley-Davidson Pan America first hand. It is there, in Dallas to be more precise, where the bike maker will begin something it calls the Pan America Motorcycle Demo Tour.
The effort is being set up as a means for Harley to give potential buyers close and personal access to its first entry into the adventure touring segment. Needless to say, a lot is riding on Harley’s ability to get the right message across, as the Pan America is the only one in a longer line of bikes planned for the past few years that actually got made.
On paper at least, the two-wheeler seems to have what it takes. First off, we’ve got a brand new engine from a family Milwaukee calls Revolution: a 1,250cc piece of hardware rated at 150 hp. 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, a 5.6 gallons (21 liters) fuel tank, and all-LED lighting are there to help the adventurer along, while Brembo brakes and adjustable front and rear suspension are also on deck to help make the entire experience of riding a Pan America one worth remembering.
“I’ve had the opportunity to ride a Pan America motorcycle both on and off-road, and can’t wait for riders to experience the innovations and capabilities that our team has built into this fantastic adventure touring bike,” said in a statement Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson.
“Now riders can experience for themselves the first motorcycle of its kind to be designed and developed from the ground up in America.”
There are two version of the model on the table, the 1250 and 1250 Special. Both can be experienced during the tour only if you sign up at this link, or on location at the overland events and rallies where the bikes will be present. The full list of events and dates is shown below.
There are two version of the model on the table, the 1250 and 1250 Special. Both can be experienced during the tour only if you sign up at this link, or on location at the overland events and rallies where the bikes will be present. The full list of events and dates is shown below.
- 4/16-4/18, H-D-Hosted Demo, Dallas, TX
- 4/23-4/25, H-D-Hosted Demo, Albuquerque, NM
- 4/30 - 5/2, H-D-Hosted Demo, Phoenix, AZ
- 5/7 - 5/9, H-D-Hosted Demo, Las Vegas, NV
- 5/14 - 5/16, H-D-Hosted Demo, San Jose, CA
- 5/21 - 5/23, H-D-Hosted Demo, Lake Elsinore, CA
- 5/28 - 5/30, H-D-Hosted Demo, Sacramento, CA
- 6/4 - 6/6, Giant Loop Ride, Lawen, OR
- 6/12 - 6/20, Laconia Motorcycle Week, NH
- 6/25 - 6/27, Outside Adventure Expo, Salt Lake City, UT
- 7/9 - 7/11, H-D-Hosted Demo, Twin Falls, ID
- 7/15 - 7/18, Get On! ADV Fest, South Dakota,
- 7/30 - 8/1, H-D-Hosted Demo, St. Louis, MO
- 8/6 - 8/8, H-D-Hosted Demo, Harrisburg, PA
- 8/13 - 8/15, H-D-Hosted Demo, Pittsfield, MA
- 8/18 - 8/22, Touratech DirtDaze, North Haverhell, NH
- 8/27 - 8/29, Overland Expo Mountain West, Loveland, CO
- 9/3 - 9/5, XLADV: High Sierras, Mammoth Lakes, CA
- 9/10 - 9/12, H-D-Hosted Demo, Salt Lake City, UT
- 9/16 - 9/19, Touratech Rally, Plain, WA
- 9/24 - 9/26, Overland Expo West, Flagstaff, AZ
- 10/ 8 - 10/10, Overland Expo East, Arrington, VA
- 10/22 - 10/24, H-D-Hosted Demo, Stamford, CT
- 10/29 - 10/31, H-D-Hosted Demo, Loudon, NH
- 11/6 - 11/7, Howling At The Moon, Prescott, AZ