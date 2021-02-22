Harley-Davidson Pan America Goes Live as 1250 and 1250 Special, All Bets Are Off

It’s been a hell of a ride for Harley-Davidson these past few years. In a very short time, it lost its CEO, had to abandon a major market, and decided to realign its racing priorities. It even had to unofficially cancel the launch of some new bikes, like the Bronx, but at the same time managed to hang on to its biggest bet in ages, the Pan America.
The bike, revealed in full on Monday, February 22, is the iconic bike maker’s first major foray into the world of adventure bikes. Harley is finally making a motorcycle that could be easily be ridden both on the road and off of it, and that’s a big gamble for an entity that in recent times liked to play it safe.
As expected, the Pan America will be made available in two versions, 1250 and 1250 Special. Both get their kicks from the same engine of the liquid-cooled Revolution Max V-Twin family, 1,250cc in displacement and capable of generating 150 hp of power. For weight-saving reasons, the engine is integrated into the bikes as the central member of the chassis, helping the 1250 tips the scale at 534 lb (242 kg), and the Special at 559 lb (254 kg).
The 1250 rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and adds things like cruise control, a 5.6 gallons (21 liters) fuel tank, and all-LED lighting. The Special builds on that with Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), adaptive headlamp, and heated handgrips, among others.
The bikes ride on electronically adjustable semi-active front and rear suspension systems and are packed with electronic rider aides, including ride modes. Harley went one step further in the technology department and is offering something called Adaptive Ride Height (ARH), which is a system that automatically transitions between a low stopped position and optimal ride height when the motorcycle is in motion.
“From its inception more than a century ago, when many roads were little more than dirt trails, Harley-Davidson has stood for adventure. So I’m very proud to present Pan America as the first adventure touring bike designed and built in America,” said in a statement Jochen Zeitz, CEO Harley-Davidson.
“The Pan America models exude that go-anywhere spirit, shared today by riders in the US and around the globe who want to experience the world on a motorcycle.”
To make sure the Pan America appeals to a great number of riders, Harley and its partners will offer all the needed accessories, from luggage systems to riding gear.
Full details about the two versions of the Pan America, as revealed by Harley, can be seen in the press release section attached below. Pricing and market availability have not yet been announced.
