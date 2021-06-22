Harley-Davidson Planning Big Motorcycle Reveal for July 13, Packs 1250 Engine

Before 2020 came along with all its issues, American bike maker Harley-Davidson promised two reveals and new model launches for the year. It planned to launch in 2020 the Pan America, the Bronx, and top them off this year with a 1250 custom model.
With 2020 having turned out the way it did, the bike maker had to postpone all those plans. We finally got to see the Pan America in the early days of 2021, but the Bronx is nowhere in sight, just like the custom model we were promised. Or is it?
This week, the Milwaukee-based company announced something big would take place virtually on July 13. We’re talking about something Harley describes as a “new mid-season motorcycle reveal,” a phrase ambiguous enough to get us all hoping we’ll see one of the two motorcycles still left to be revealed.
Now, the limited info available on the Bronx tells us this model will be powered by the 975cc version of the new Revolution Max family of engines deployed on the Pan America. The custom bike, on the other hand, would be the one getting the 1,250cc engine.
Along with the announcement of the reveal, Harley also released a teaser image (click photo to enlarge), one that clearly shows the number 1250 and the words Revolution Max. That could mean it’s the 1250 Custom that will see daylight less than a month from now.
The event Harley is planning is called “From Evolution to Revolution” and will kick off on July 13 at 10 a.m. CDT. The reveal will “preview details of the new motorcycle model” and will be home to presentations by “Harley-Davidson leadership, product experts and the passionate riders who are developing and bringing to market another powerful new motorcycle.”
Harley allows all those interested in participating in the event, and each can do so by signing up at the following link for updates.
