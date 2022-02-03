2019 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is Black Hole on Wheels, Some Light Does Escape It

No matter how extreme a custom motorcycle ends up being, if the build is not wrapped in the proper color, the desired effects might be severally diluted. This is probably why the most used color in the industry is black, because you can never get things truly wrong with this one.
For what it’s worth though, there is some talent required in applying this color as well to achieve a memorable effect. And one can rarely get more talented than the paint specialists over at a French garage called Melk.
We’re talking about a crew who has been at it for a while, but we’re only now beginning to discover their products. At the time of writing, the shop has in its portfolio close to 30 custom Harleys, some of them still in the process of being made.
The one we have here is Melk No. 27, a former 2019 Fat Boy converted with care into a motorized black hole of sorts, dark from front to back and head to toe, and with the only beacons of light coming in the form of the Thunderbike LED pieces of hardware.
Sporting the model’s telltale solid wheels design, only darkened for effect, the Fat Boy was the recipient of a Platinum air suspension system, a new exhaust, coming from S&S, and a new engine mapping that improves the bike’s performance by undisclosed numbers.
The two shades of Vivid Black used for the build and generously sprayed onto every inch of the motorcycle, from the stretched tank of Melk make to the BT Choppers rear fender, beneath which a large, 260 mm wide tire has been fitted.
Unlike most other European shops, Melk makes no secret of how much something like this could cost you: that would be 34,000 euros, which would be around $38,000 at today’s exchange rates.
