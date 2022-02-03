Hendricks-Powered 1963 Chevrolet Nova Seems to Be Worth Every Cent of the $120K Price Tag

If one is in the market for a custom Chevrolet Nova, the best place to look would be the countless auctions taking place across America at any given time. But if the thought of battling others over a dream car is too much, one can always take the long road, and start searching for one on the lots of the many dealers out there that sell them directly.
We did that long road thing as we were searching for a Nova worthy of its time under the spotlight, and voila, here’s a 1963 example the likes of which not many are out there.
You’re looking at a ride described by the dealer selling it, MaxMotive, as a “show-worthy machine,“ capable of winning “Best of Show at competitive events” while boasting NASCAR-level tech.
Visually, the Nova is pure delight, if you’re into petite machines with old, boxy styling. We’re treated with a body in metallic burgundy, offset by touches of carbon fiber, and chrome wheels shod in Michelin Pilot rubber and fitted at the ends of coilover suspension gear.
The interior comes in hand-sewn leather, and it too shows touches of carbon, mixed with a suite of modern amenities that includes custom gauges, air conditioning, AM/FM/CD with Bluetooth, and power windows.
It’s the long list of mechanical upgrades that should make every cent of the $119,500 asked for it worth the spend. The black hood, once lifted, brings to light a shiny 410ci (6.7-liter) SB2 tweaked by Hendricks Motorsports.
The powerplant is gifted with the best the custom world has to offer for racing purposes, from the racing style hi-rise intake to the Holley bits of hardware. It is tied to a 5-speed manual Richmond transmission and a triple-disc clutch, and breathes through a custom exhaust system with Kooks headers.
We are not being told how many miles the car has been driven for since it was put together.
