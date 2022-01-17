1966 Chevrolet Nova SS Is a NASCAR Hall of Famer One-Off, Looks Deceptively Tame

For racing fans, the name Rusty Wallace needs little introduction. The 65-year old American has an illustrious racing career behind him, recognized by his inclusion in the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America one year later.
Currently describing himself as a broadcast analyst and entrepreneur, Wallace is perhaps not as present on the track as he and others might have liked these days, but that does not mean he is not involved with the industry in many ways.
Wallace shares the love for all things cars with most other NASCAR drivers, and over the years, he’s owned a great deal of them. He even got into the customization game, and came up with incredible designs at times, like in the case of this here 1966 Chevrolet Nova SS.
Put together by North Carolina-based Ambition Road using Wallace’s ideas and owned by the former racer himself, the one-of-a-kind car is now listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of this month.
Wrapped in a color called Champagne, born in the mind of Chip Foose, the build sure looks like one of the most carefully-crafted Novas we’ve seen in a long time. The simple lines, carefully cut as to maintain the overall stock look of the car while modernizing it a bit at the same time, blend perfectly with the small quantities of chrome and the 18-inch Boze wheels wearing Goodyear Eagle tires.
The rather restrained appearance of the Nova hides monster mechanical bits. Under the hood sits a 6.2-liter LS3 engine rated at 538 hp, linked to a 6-speed manual transmission and breathing out through a stainless-steel exhaust system.
Behind the wheels, one can find a Detroit Speed front suspension and a custom composite-spring one at the rear, a Wilwood brake system, a Ford 9-inch rear end, and a Currie Wavetrac differential.
The interior comes in Amber leather and has been modernized with things like Vintage Air, Dakota Digital gauges, or a Pioneer stereo system.
The Rusty Wallace Nova SS will go under the hammer with no reserve, and we are not told how much the former racer hopes to sell it for.
Wallace shares the love for all things cars with most other NASCAR drivers, and over the years, he’s owned a great deal of them. He even got into the customization game, and came up with incredible designs at times, like in the case of this here 1966 Chevrolet Nova SS.
Put together by North Carolina-based Ambition Road using Wallace’s ideas and owned by the former racer himself, the one-of-a-kind car is now listed for sale during the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona, at the end of this month.
Wrapped in a color called Champagne, born in the mind of Chip Foose, the build sure looks like one of the most carefully-crafted Novas we’ve seen in a long time. The simple lines, carefully cut as to maintain the overall stock look of the car while modernizing it a bit at the same time, blend perfectly with the small quantities of chrome and the 18-inch Boze wheels wearing Goodyear Eagle tires.
The rather restrained appearance of the Nova hides monster mechanical bits. Under the hood sits a 6.2-liter LS3 engine rated at 538 hp, linked to a 6-speed manual transmission and breathing out through a stainless-steel exhaust system.
Behind the wheels, one can find a Detroit Speed front suspension and a custom composite-spring one at the rear, a Wilwood brake system, a Ford 9-inch rear end, and a Currie Wavetrac differential.
The interior comes in Amber leather and has been modernized with things like Vintage Air, Dakota Digital gauges, or a Pioneer stereo system.
The Rusty Wallace Nova SS will go under the hammer with no reserve, and we are not told how much the former racer hopes to sell it for.