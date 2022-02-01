Harley-Davidson “F” Is the Under the Radar Custom Build You Never Heard Of

After years of seeing custom motorcycles unravel themselves before our eyes, some of us might be under the impression that it’s not that difficult to put, for instance, a unique-looking Harley-Davidson together. All one has to do is find inspiration within himself and enough custom parts at others, and they’re off to a successful build.
The admittedly simplistic way these builds are described most of the time by us in the business of bringing them before your eyes might contribute to that impression. But in our defense, we found that the best way a custom Harley can be experienced is not by reading about it, but admiring it with one's own eyes, in photos and videos, where available. Hence, the easy-to-read pieces that list the custom bits used, and some background details, if available.
Even custom shops feel the visual experience is the best one, and they often do not go into the details of their builds. Some take that even further and don’t even bother gifting the build with a complicated, message-laden name.
That’s what we have here, a custom 1995 Evo modified by Japanese garage Bad Land, and simply (and without any explanation) named F.
Draped in black like most other Bad Land builds, the F is a 250 mm rear tire conversion, with both wheels made by Hardcore Cycles. W&W Cycles brought to the table the headlight, handlebar, and fuel tank, Performance Machine supplied the controls, and Beringer the brakes.
Bad Land itself contributed to the overall vision, but also hardware like the exhaust system, front and rear fenders, and the air cleaner.
We are not being told how much the F cost to put together, but for custom shops and the truly passionate customers who turn to them, price is just another of those irrelevant details that are not worth mentioning.
Even custom shops feel the visual experience is the best one, and they often do not go into the details of their builds. Some take that even further and don’t even bother gifting the build with a complicated, message-laden name.
That’s what we have here, a custom 1995 Evo modified by Japanese garage Bad Land, and simply (and without any explanation) named F.
Draped in black like most other Bad Land builds, the F is a 250 mm rear tire conversion, with both wheels made by Hardcore Cycles. W&W Cycles brought to the table the headlight, handlebar, and fuel tank, Performance Machine supplied the controls, and Beringer the brakes.
Bad Land itself contributed to the overall vision, but also hardware like the exhaust system, front and rear fenders, and the air cleaner.
We are not being told how much the F cost to put together, but for custom shops and the truly passionate customers who turn to them, price is just another of those irrelevant details that are not worth mentioning.