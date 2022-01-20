Harley-Davidson NoCTI Is a Beast on Twister Wheels, They Look Sharp and Dangerous

Because there are only so many things one can do to a motorcycle to make it stand out in a crowd, the choice of wheels can make or break a custom project. And for one shop in Japan, going for the proper such hardware seems not to be an issue.
That shop is called Bad Land, and we’ve featured it extensively here on autoevolution over the past year. If you’ve been following our coverage, then you know these guys are into dark, almost gothic builds, enriched with complex and unique wheel designs.
That approach is more than obvious on today’s treat, a project that was shown for the first time back in 2015 as the NoCTI. As usual, Bad Land does not give an explanation for the name chosen, but that matters little in the end.
NoCTI is a former 2006 FXSTB, a model Bad Land seems to have a soft spot for. It of course left way behind its Night Train, standard look, and went for a much more aggressive, imposing look thanks to all the changes made.
As said, wheels play a big part in making this one stand out. Made by a German shop called No Limit Custom, they’re sized 21 inches up front and 18 inches at the rear (300 mm wide, this one), and called Twister. The design makes them look like massive, sharp, and dangerous circular saw blades, chromed and somehow wrapped in rubber.
These impressive bits are accompanied by a long list of modifications and add-ons, ranging from Bad Land-made ones, like the fuel tank, fenders that wrap over said wheels, and exhaust system, and ending with Performance Machine controls. Overall, the engine is still the stock one.
We are not being told what happened with the NoCTI since it was first shown, nor do we have any info on how much the Night Train cost to convert to this thing here.
