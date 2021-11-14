Harley-Davidson White Rascal Promises Mischief on Two Wheels

Maybe it’s because of their name, or because the custom shops that end up playing around with them like black so much, but one doesn’t get to see the Harley-Davidson Night Train in other shades of clothing all that much. More of a reason to properly celebrate when a white one surfaces, then.
The bike you’re looking at now, although it may not look like it all that much now, started life as a stock 2004 FXSTB. It somehow crossed the path of Japanese custom shop Bad Land, and was converted into what is now called White Rascal.
Riding on multi-spoke wheels, sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear, the build is one of those rare sights that stick with you for a long time. That’s probably due to the generously-sprayed white, which can be found on every inch of the thing’s skeleton and outer layers, from the front to the rear fender and all over the frame and fuel tank.
As usual when it comes to Bad Land projects, this one too is a collection of aftermarket parts made by a variety of garages, put together with home-brewed parts by a single mind. We get things like Bad Land fenders, fuel tank, and downward-pointing exhaust, Ken’s Factory covers, and a Pro-One triple tree.
We’re not being told if the engine was modified in ways other than being gifted with new ways to breath, but even in the absence of such information, it’s pretty obvious this bike is sure to attract some attention when cruising down a road somewhere in a very playful manner.
We are not being told how much the motorcycle cost to put together, but its present value is probably a hell of a lot higher than the around $10,000 you can expect to pay for an unmodified Night Train from the same year.
