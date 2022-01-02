Harley-Davidson Ludus Looks Too Uptight to Be Any Fun, Not Enough to Be Aggressive

We all know motorcycle builders like to choose the names for their projects to match whatever primary feature or message the bike is supposed to use or convey, and most of the time they sure nail the process. We’re not sure if Bad Land, the Japanese shop behind this particular project, did the same in this case.
The converted Harley we’re looking at now is called Ludus, which is an actual word in Latin that, depending on use, might mean either game or sport, or primary or gladiator school. A name that gave Bad Land enough room to play around with the bike and come up with a design to properly represent one of the two extremes.
Sadly, we kind of feel the shop failed to do that. The overall design seems to be too uptight to be associated with fun and games, and somehow, at the same time, not enough so to scream power and violence as a gladiator school would have.
As it stands, the black apparition with minor touches of yellow comes as a rather minor conversion to a 300 mm wide rear wheel, a piece that comes from the Lector line of wheels made by Rick's Motorcycles.
Backed by Brembo braking hardware, the wheels help move down the road just a slightly modified frame, engine, and body. We get an Ohlins front fork, AS Industries exhaust system, and Performance Machine foot control system, all stuck together under the Bad Land vision.
Aside from that, the Japanese also contributed their own home-brewed bits, in the form of the triple tree, handlebar, front and rear fenders, and various covers.
The Harley-Davidson Ludus was first shown by Bad Land back in 2016, and its current whereabouts are unknown, as is the sum of money the customer had to pay to have it turned into this thing.
Sadly, we kind of feel the shop failed to do that. The overall design seems to be too uptight to be associated with fun and games, and somehow, at the same time, not enough so to scream power and violence as a gladiator school would have.
As it stands, the black apparition with minor touches of yellow comes as a rather minor conversion to a 300 mm wide rear wheel, a piece that comes from the Lector line of wheels made by Rick's Motorcycles.
Backed by Brembo braking hardware, the wheels help move down the road just a slightly modified frame, engine, and body. We get an Ohlins front fork, AS Industries exhaust system, and Performance Machine foot control system, all stuck together under the Bad Land vision.
Aside from that, the Japanese also contributed their own home-brewed bits, in the form of the triple tree, handlebar, front and rear fenders, and various covers.
The Harley-Davidson Ludus was first shown by Bad Land back in 2016, and its current whereabouts are unknown, as is the sum of money the customer had to pay to have it turned into this thing.