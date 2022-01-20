Unofficial Porsche 911 EV Thinks the Sustainable Future Arrives With Taycan Cues

Everyone knows Porsche has already gone electric. And it will become even more sustainable soon, save for one iconic exception. The full zero-emission 911 will probably get delayed as much as possible.
While everything around it will pack batteries sooner rather than later, right now it’s anyone’s guess when exactly a fully electric version of the legendary 911 will arrive to compliment the ICE offer. The Macan line will go EV, the 718s will be sustainable, and even the hybrid 911 has already started development.
But repeatedly, Porsche officials have said that while they are not against an electric 911, no one should actually expect it too soon. For example, the most optimistic reports claim it will arrive around 2028, while the others have settled on a consensus of 2030 and beyond.
Nevertheless, we all know that automotive virtual artists are not the most patient folks in the world. Case in point. Sugar Chow, the pixel master better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has even abandoned the regular “Touring the world!” station wagon/shooting brake journey for an EV stopover.
And, after the teaser from a few days ago, he has now uncovered the vision for a Porsche 911 electric variant in all its silver, unofficial glory. Some fans quickly suggested the “Silver Surfer” nickname, though it’s probably best to stick to the more encompassing 911E moniker. And warn everyone not to mistake it for a real-world Porsche Taycan.
Although, given the front design treatment, confusion will not be surprising. Frankly, a little more front-end personality would have been welcomed. Luckily, the CGI expert’s vision gets saved by the sleek profile. Which is squeaky clean and legendary simple. Things get even better at the rear, where the iconic DNA is kept mostly intact.
Naturally, we should all take this with a massive grain of salt, especially given Porsche’s reluctance to share too many details about the EV future of the epic 911 nameplate.
