Harley-Davidson Joker Is Too Obvious Even for Batman's Most Obvious Villain

It’s funny how most of the times the names custom garages choose for the motorcycles they make bring to mind all sorts of strange associations. At times, associations that were not even intended by the shop behind this or that project.
The customized Harley-Davidson V-Rod we have here is called Joker. It was put together by a German crew that goes by the name Rod Squad, and we must admit, we’re not entirely sure why it’s called that.
Maybe it’s because of the paint, an apple candy red we don’t normally see on the customized versions of American muscle machine, and one that would probably be too obvious even for one of Batman’s most vividly-colored rivals, the Joker, to use (associations, remember?).
Despite wearing this color (which, to be honest, looks quite pinkish in these photos) and the rather underwhelming name, the V-Rod is a pure custom, benefiting from all the expertise of a shop that does nothing else but transform V-Rods.
Sporting an 18-inch, 280 mm wide rear wheel conversion, the motorcycle is yet another instance of how hardware made in different parts of the world can come together into a stunning end product.
We get Showa written on the fork, Speed Demon on the triple clamps, front and rear fenders, and airbox cover, and Kellerman on the indicators. Arnott was responsible for the air suspension that underpins the Joker, Galfer made the braking system, and BSL supplied the exhaust system.
Visual changes include the fitting of a modified lamp mask, a dragbar with internal cables, Rebuffini Aston mirrors, and various covers where covers were due.
The Joker is one of the most recent builds put together by this German garage, having been shown at the end of last year. As usual, we are not being told how much it cost to put together.
