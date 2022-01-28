Harley-Davidson Dynamic Is One Aggressive FXDR, And It Doesn’t Hide It

Harley-Davidson (still) describes the FXDR 114 motorcycle as “a feast for the eyes.” A trait that, for one reason or another, did not ensure the Softail’s survival past 2021 in the U.S., but one that has certainly caught the eye of custom industry players across the world.
The all-around performer “with drag-strip aggression” has been at the center of customization projects for a while now, and it will probably continue to be so, because even if Harley isn’t making it anymore, it doesn’t mean people are no longer riding it.
Today’s FXDR treat comes in the form of something called Dynamic, a conversion handled by a Polish garage going by the name Nine Hills Motorcycles. The thing started life as a 2019 FXDR and got converted into something a tad meaner and more extreme.
According to the shop, the stock suspension was first to go, being replaced by hardware of Thunderbike make at the rear, and heavily modified stock bits at the front. The same German business is responsible for crafting the fender that sits over the rear wheel, complete with LED lights.
Now sitting differently on the road, the bike also shows visual and mechanical changes all around. The bodywork, coming in reddish-orange over a grayish-black, comprises bits and pieces taken from some of the heavyweights of the custom or OEM industries, including Cult Werk, Metzeler, Arlen Ness, or S&S.
The Harley retains the factory engine, but it too got modified by adding a “racy-sounding exhaust system” from S&S.
Just like most other European custom bike makers, Nine Hills is not in the habit of telling the world how much each of its builds is worth, and so is the case here. But price is a bit irrelevant, given how these guys make customs at the request of customers, and it’s doubtful someone would have to pay the exact sum for the exact same thing.
