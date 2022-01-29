Harley-Davidson Mighty Guerilla Is a Fat Bob With a Mission

Submerged in a world flooded with custom Harley-Davidson V-Rods, we can’t be but happy when we stumble upon something based on a different platform, a breath of fresh air that scares away the monotony of the American muscle two-wheeler.
This week, that breath of fresh air comes in the form of a 2018 Fat Bob, massaged into a new form by the talented hands that go by the name Rough Crafts, and nicknamed Mighty Guerilla.
The shop does not exclusively modify Harleys, as most of the other ones we feature here on autoevolution do, and that instantly shows in the way the custom projects come to light.
The latest in a longer line of customs called Guerilla, the Mighty was first shown back in 2019 but sadly, as most custom bikes do, went by pretty much unnoticed by the larger world at the time.
The bike’s whereabouts at the moment, just like the cost of the build, are unknown, but before heading over to the gallery to admire the beast, here are a few details about it to make those photos easier to understand.
We’re looking at a Fat Bob brought closer to the ground by means of a short Progressive Suspension shock at the rear, and a lowered front fork. The connection to the road is made through a set of 16 inches Performance Machine wheels wrapped in fat Coker Beck rubber.
The wheels get their spin from the still stock engine, beefed up only with the addition of an Arlen Ness Big Sucker intake and a remade exhaust.
Visually, the bike stands out through a series of modifications and adaptations. The fuel tank is one originally used on a Sportster, now modified, there are new covers all around, and custom fenders to wrap over the wheels.
The entire package was then dressed in black, helping the Mighty Guerilla prove the point that custom is what all Harleys were born to become.
