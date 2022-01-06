2022 Harley-Davidson Lineup Partially Revealed, CVO Goodies Coming Soon

The last time we heard something official from Harley-Davidson was on November 1, 2021, when the bike maker announced a partnership with United Way. More than two months of silence is not something Harley usually does, and we have to admit, we got worried for a bit there.
Luckily, as soon as 2022 kicked off, the Milwaukee behemoth broke its silence and let loose its machines for the new model year. Well, not all of them, as more important reveal events are coming, but at least we now know some of the bikes that made it into the new year.
Harley divides the bikes it sells into five categories, and the richest of them all in 2022 is Grand American Touring. No less than nine bikes will be sold, namely Electra Glide Standard, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide Special, Road Glide Limited, Road King, Road King Special, Road Glide, and Ultra Limited.
All are powered by Milwaukee-Eight V-Twin engines, and the single thing that’s fresh for them in the new model year are some paint options.
Cruisers comprise for 2022 seven models, namely Softail Standard, Heritage Classic 114, Street Bob 114, Fat Boy 114, Fat Bob 114, Iron 883, and Forty-Eight. They get new colors as well, and that’s about it.
The newcomers of recent times in the Harley lineup, the Sporster S and Pan America, will continue to spearhead their respective categories, sport and adventure touring, respectively. The new year brings us touches of freshness, you guessed it, new colors.
Two trikes, the Freewheeler and Tri Glide Ultra, have made it across as well.
Harley promises other motorcycle models, including Custom Vehicle Operations (CVO) machines, will come under the spotlight later this month. The company is hosting a world premiere event on January 26, and that’s when we’ll get more info on new models as well.
