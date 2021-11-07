Harley-Davidson Street Glide Gets an iPad Thanks to Custom Dash Panel

Installing Android Auto or CarPlay in a car is pretty simple and doesn’t cost more than a few hundred dollars. It all comes down to an aftermarket head unit that sports such capabilities, which can be installed even by those less tech-savvy.
But on the other hand, if you want the full package, there’s no other option than to go for an Android tablet (or head unit) or for an iPad.
Using a tablet while driving isn’t necessarily impossible, as there are plenty of holders out there to help you with this. But what do you do if the iPad must be installed on a motorcycle?
Soundman Car Audio seems to have an answer. The car audio expert, who has previously built custom dash mods for plenty of vehicles out there, has now decided to do something unique: he created a custom dash panel for a Harley-Davidson Street Glide, all with the purpose of integrating an iPad Pro.
The dash mod looks fantastic, and it has all the features you’d expect from such a high-quality project, including easy access to the original screen when the iPad is undocked. And of course, there’s also a Lightning port to charge the tablet when connected.
But while everything seems to be such a massive upgrade in terms of infotainment, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the custom bike ends up dealing with the road vibration that could affect the iPad connection. Not to mention the weather, as the iPad Pro isn’t waterproof. And it’s not water-resistant either, so unless it’s protected, it could end up breaking down even during light rain.
In case you’re wondering why an iPad is a much better option than CarPlay, it all comes down to the app ecosystem you get on the tablet. CarPlay obviously comes with a series of limitations, whereas the iPad offers the full iOS experience in all its glory.
Using a tablet while driving isn’t necessarily impossible, as there are plenty of holders out there to help you with this. But what do you do if the iPad must be installed on a motorcycle?
Soundman Car Audio seems to have an answer. The car audio expert, who has previously built custom dash mods for plenty of vehicles out there, has now decided to do something unique: he created a custom dash panel for a Harley-Davidson Street Glide, all with the purpose of integrating an iPad Pro.
The dash mod looks fantastic, and it has all the features you’d expect from such a high-quality project, including easy access to the original screen when the iPad is undocked. And of course, there’s also a Lightning port to charge the tablet when connected.
But while everything seems to be such a massive upgrade in terms of infotainment, it’ll certainly be interesting to see how the custom bike ends up dealing with the road vibration that could affect the iPad connection. Not to mention the weather, as the iPad Pro isn’t waterproof. And it’s not water-resistant either, so unless it’s protected, it could end up breaking down even during light rain.
In case you’re wondering why an iPad is a much better option than CarPlay, it all comes down to the app ecosystem you get on the tablet. CarPlay obviously comes with a series of limitations, whereas the iPad offers the full iOS experience in all its glory.