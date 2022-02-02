Harley-Davidson V-Rod Comes With Chrome So Shiny It Can Be Any Color You Like

One quick and superficial look at the main photo of this piece might have you believe the wheels on this 2002 Harley-Davidson V-Rod, bits of the engine, and the long exhaust come in some shade of grayish blue that doesn’t necessarily fit the whiteness of the rest of the build. Look closer, and you’ll see that’s not the case.
What you’re looking at in the attached gallery was once a bland V-Rod boasting a black body over other not-shiny bits of metal. Somehow, the motorcycle landed in the garages of an Estonian customizer named Fredy Jaates.
Now, if you’ve been following us these past few months, then you might have noticed that Jaates has a soft spot for two things: V-Rods, and impressive amounts of brilliant chrome. The unnamed custom project we have here is yet another manifestation of his passion.
There are no less than 21 major motorcycle bits on this thing made in chrome, from the most obvious ones, like the wheels (sized 19 inches front and 18 inches rear) and the custom exhaust system, to the less massive, like various covers and mirrors.
The chrome they’re made of is extremely polished, being capable of reflecting whatever color happens to be in the vicinity with incredible accuracy. The blue tint seen in some of these photos comes from a combination between the angle of the light hitting the bike, and the clear blue sky.
As usual when it comes to his builds, Jaates did not limit himself at repainting the motorcycles. The project boasts a full body kit with custom fuel tank and new fenders, a new seat, and even a Legend air suspension system.
The bike is one of the shop’s older builds, and we are not being told how much it cost to put together.
