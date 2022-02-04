Harley-Davidson Eliminator Comes With Hidden Tactical Knife, Just in Case

Today’s roads may not be as dangerous as they once were, but that doesn’t mean riders and drivers don’t get into tough spots once in a while. And you never know when a tactical knife might come in handy.
Over the years, we’ve seen a wide range of custom motorcycles adopt some weird gear for the sake of uniqueness, or as per the desires of the customers. But I must admit, this is the first time I come across one fitted with said tactical knife.
What you’re looking at was once a European Harley-Davidson Softail Slim. Sometime in the past, it entered as such the workshop of a Polish garage going by the name Nine Hills Motorcycles and came out as what is now known as the Eliminator.
The choice of name, as per Nine Hills, is not accidental, as the “assumption was to ELIMINATE all obstacles in the way of creating a motorcycle long, low and ... with a wide handle.”
The project seems very well thought-out, with everything that could have been customized going down this path. The wheels are new, the rear swingarm is wider, the angle of the fork has been changed (unclear by how much), and the suspension was lowered.
The Harley boasts custom fenders, a modified fuel tank, a V-Rod headlight housed in a custom fairing, and LED indicators. One element that particularly catches the eye is the hand-made exhaust system, snaking its way to the right side of the machine.
It’s beneath the exhaust pipes that the tactical knife was hidden. It’s hard to spot at first, as it blends in perfectly with the frame, but if you look close enough just beneath the tips of the exhaust (kind of a tough spot to reach in case of need), you’ll spot it.
Nine Hills calls this feature the “proprietary idea” of the build, and the knife is there “just in case…”
