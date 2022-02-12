Unrestored 1965 Ford Mustang Flexes Immaculate Everything, Amazing A-Code Survivor

If you’re a collector and somehow convinced your wife it’s time to get a new car, then this 1965 Ford Mustang is definitely worth checking out.
Listed on eBay by seller nickda2013, the car comes with everything in immaculate condition, not only inside but outside as well.
More often than not, a 1965 Mustang in tip-top shape is a car that has recently been restored, but this really isn’t the case this time. And it’s all because this Mustang is still an unrestored pony that’s entirely original.
This is impressive, to say the least, especially because the car still sports the factory paint without any sign of rust, dent, or scratch. In fact, the owner guarantees this Mustang flexes show-quality looks, so hats off to whoever took care of the car throughout all these years.
Now let’s talk a little bit about what’s under the hood.
The standard engine on the 1965 Mustang was the new 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower six-cylinder with 120 horsepower, but Ford obviously offered several V8 options. All of them were based on the same 289 (4.3-liter) Windsor, and the lineup started with the 2-barrel unit rated at 200 horsepower. The 4-barrel version produced 225 horsepower, while the HiPo version raised the output bar to 270 horsepower.
This Mustang is an A-code example, which means it’s powered by the 4-barrel V8, and given the overall condition, it starts and runs like on a new car. The odometer indicates 86,000 miles (that’s about 138,500 km), and the engine obviously has never been rebuilt.
As for the price, this isn’t necessarily the most affordable Mustang convertible, but on the other hand, it’s not the most expensive either. The car isn’t listed for auction but comes with a fixed price, so whoever is willing to offer $49,500 is free to take the Mustang home.
The vehicle is parked in Belleville, New Jersey if someone wants to see it live.
More often than not, a 1965 Mustang in tip-top shape is a car that has recently been restored, but this really isn’t the case this time. And it’s all because this Mustang is still an unrestored pony that’s entirely original.
This is impressive, to say the least, especially because the car still sports the factory paint without any sign of rust, dent, or scratch. In fact, the owner guarantees this Mustang flexes show-quality looks, so hats off to whoever took care of the car throughout all these years.
Now let’s talk a little bit about what’s under the hood.
The standard engine on the 1965 Mustang was the new 200 (3.3-liter) Thriftpower six-cylinder with 120 horsepower, but Ford obviously offered several V8 options. All of them were based on the same 289 (4.3-liter) Windsor, and the lineup started with the 2-barrel unit rated at 200 horsepower. The 4-barrel version produced 225 horsepower, while the HiPo version raised the output bar to 270 horsepower.
This Mustang is an A-code example, which means it’s powered by the 4-barrel V8, and given the overall condition, it starts and runs like on a new car. The odometer indicates 86,000 miles (that’s about 138,500 km), and the engine obviously has never been rebuilt.
As for the price, this isn’t necessarily the most affordable Mustang convertible, but on the other hand, it’s not the most expensive either. The car isn’t listed for auction but comes with a fixed price, so whoever is willing to offer $49,500 is free to take the Mustang home.
The vehicle is parked in Belleville, New Jersey if someone wants to see it live.